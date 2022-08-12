26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender dislikes Antonio Conte

Even though there is just over two weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez could depart the club.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato Web, who claim Serie A champions AC Milan are interested in landing the Columbian after a deal to sign teammate Japhet Tanganga collapsed.

Having joined the Lilywhites five years ago, Sanchez, 26, now has just under two years left on his deal and following a prolonged period out of Antonio Conte’s first team plans, fans probably wouldn’t be surprised to see the South American move on.

In fact, according to the same report, Sanchez ‘does not like Conte very much’, so the pair’s relationship is obviously fractured, both on and off the field of play.

Sanchez to leave Spurs?

Given his lack of playing time that included starting in just 17 Premier League matches last season, leaving the Londoners may be the defender’s best option if he is to reignite his stagnating career.

With regards to AC Milan, having witnessed how successful players from the Premier League have been when moving to the San Siro, most notably Fikayo Tomori, who left Chelsea nearly two years ago, Sanchez may fancy his chances in Italy’s top flight.

Since joining Spurs back in 2017, Sanchez has featured in 180 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals along the way.