AC Milan defender set for new contract until 2027

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract until 2027.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the English centre-back is willing to commit his long-term future to the Serie A champions.

Fikayo Tomori will sign new deal with AC Milan valid until June 2027, plan proceeding as expected. ???? #ACMilan He’s key part of the project for the Italian club. https://t.co/Lx4r7Y7LHy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022

Since his surprise move from Chelsea in 2021, initially on loan before turning his switch permanent just six months later, Tomori, 24, has been a revelation.

Featuring in 62 matches, across all competitions, since his transfer 18 months ago, it is very evident that the 24-year-old is hugely important to Stefano Pioli’s first team plans.

Although the defender’s current deal is not set to expire until 2025, the Serie A giants are understood to be willing to offer the number 23 a two-year extension, presumably to better reflect his stature within the club.

Should negotiations continue in a positive way, fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see one of their hottest young players pen a new deal.

This season is going to be a huge campaign for the Rossoneri. Looking to defend their Serie A title, having stable foundations will be key to continued success and there is perhaps no player who best represents a bright future more than Tomori.