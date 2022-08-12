AC Milan defender set for new contract until 2027

AC Milan
Posted by

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract until 2027.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the English centre-back is willing to commit his long-term future to the Serie A champions.

Since his surprise move from Chelsea in 2021, initially on loan before turning his switch permanent just six months later, Tomori, 24, has been a revelation.

Featuring in 62 matches, across all competitions, since his transfer 18 months ago, it is very evident that the 24-year-old is hugely important to Stefano Pioli’s first team plans.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal star has been on AC Milan’s radar for 2-3 years but “no proposals” have arrived yet

More Stories / Latest News
Man United’s stance on Marcus Rashford amid PSG interest
Premier League legend set to sign new one-year contract despite other interest
Pundit tips Jack Grealish to play in new position if one thing happens

Although the defender’s current deal is not set to expire until 2025, the Serie A giants are understood to be willing to offer the number 23 a two-year extension, presumably to better reflect his stature within the club.

Should negotiations continue in a positive way, fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see one of their hottest young players pen a new deal.

This season is going to be a huge campaign for the Rossoneri. Looking to defend their Serie A title, having stable foundations will be key to continued success and there is perhaps no player who best represents a bright future more than Tomori.

More Stories Fikayo Tomori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.