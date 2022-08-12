Arsenal set to launch £34m offer for La Liga wonderkid

Arsenal and rivals Tottenham Hotspur are both big admirers of Villarreal wonderkid Yeremy Pino, however, according to recent reports, it looks to be the Gunners who are leading the race for the young attacker’s signature.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the Gunners are preparing to launch a £34m (€40m) offer for the 19-year-old starlet.

Currently represented by leading agency ICM Stellar, Arsenal’s connections with the player’s representatives are strong, so a move is certainly possible.

However, whether or not the Yellow Submarine will sanction a move, or push Arsenal back and ask for more, remains to be seen, but when it comes to the type of player Pino is, there is no denying he fits Mikel Arteta’s desired profile perfectly.

Young, hungry, raw and incredibly versatile, Pino would benefit immensely from working under Arteta, so it’ll be interesting to see if the player does his part to force through a deal.

Since joining the Spanish side from Roda’s under-19s back in 2019, Pino, who has five years left on his deal, has featured in 77 matches, in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and proving a further five assists along the way.