Barcelona could move for Arsenal star once other deals are completed

It has been a busy summer for Barcelona and the next steps of their transfer window have been laid out.

With the La Liga season starting this weekend, the club first needs to register their new players in order to play and secondly, they will try to finalise a deal for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.

Once both have been completed, the right-back position is one that needs addressing and having missed out on Cesar Azpilicueta – the Catalan club will move for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin – who is currently trying to get his Gunners contract terminated, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Bellerin performed as one of the best right-backs in La Liga during the last campaign with Real Betis and the 27-year-old ended up collecting a Copa del Rey winners medal along the way.

Betis were interested in the return of the right-back but just like Barca, they have financial issues of their own and are unable to sign the Arsenal man.

Therefore, Barcelona are currently his best option, as Bellerin is a player profile that the La Liga giants have always liked. In fact, the Catalan club has been interested in the Arsenal man for the last four years but never made the move, states Mundo Deportivo.

Bellerin left Barcelona’s academy back in 2011 to join Arsenal and now a return seems a possibility.