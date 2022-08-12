“Became my club” Former West Ham star appears to ruin legacy with ill-judged comments

Most football fans who don’t support one of the “elite” teams will accept that their best players will eventually look to move on and test themselves at a higher level.

It can be handled in different ways, and clubs who embrace their role as developing players before selling them for a huge profit can take huge pride in what they do, and it’s something West Ham have a rich history of.

One of the greatest players to come through their youth system in recent years is Rio Ferdinand who went on to win a lot of major trophies with Manchester United, but a report from Hammers News has suggested that Rio is starting to ruin his legacy with the club.

It comes after comments where he talked about how he did have strong ties with the Hammers, but Man United became “his club” and it’s clear that’s where his true allegiance now lies.

It also appears that he’s doing his best to push an agenda of Declan Rice moving to Old Trafford so he could be even more unpopular if he played a part in making that happen, and it doesn’t sound like he’s assured of the warmest of welcomes next time he pays a visit to his old club.