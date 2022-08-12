Harry Winks wanted by big European club in surprise move

The decline of Valencia under their current owner is one of the sadder stories within European football as one of the continent’s biggest clubs are drifting away in no man’s land in the Spanish league.

A club that once boasted names such as David Albelda, Ruben Baraja, Gaizka Mendieta, David Silva and Juan Mata; now have Arthur Melo, a player nobody seems to want, as their main midfield target.

That deal is complicated though, states Todofichajes, which would then point them to an even lower target in Tottenham’s Harry Winks, who has been out of the London club’s plans for some time now.

According to local media, Winks is one of the more popular names amongst the Spanish club’s board and could be seen as an easy signing to make seeing as the Englishman is not in Antonio Conte’s plans this season.

The 26-year-old wants to go to a club that will guarantee him regular game time as the midfielder still has hopes of making it into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar, states Todofichajes.

Winks has reportedly said yes to a Valencia move but it relies on the La Liga side missing out on Juventus’ Arthur.