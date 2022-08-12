Howe admits Newcastle midfielder is ‘frustrated’ after latest injury blow

Eddie Howe admits Jonjo Shelvey is frustrated after latest injury blow which is expected to keep him sidelined for the next 12 weeks, according to The Northern Echo.

The 30-year-old was hoping to avoid the surgery but after consulting a specialist, it was decided the best case is to go under knife.

“It was quite a complex one,” Howe explained. “We had a number of scans and opinions because we wanted to make the right call. It wasn’t a clear or simple injury. He’s had an operation and is expected to be out [for] around 12 weeks.

“He was very disappointed, obviously, he worked very hard in pre-season and looked in really good physical shape. It was a real shame for him and for us, but he’s on the road to recovery now and is in a much better place after the operation mentally.”

Shelvey underwent hamstring surgery after suffering the injury during pre-season game against Benfica, but Howe is still expected to name him in his 25-man Premier League squad.

“I’d say he’ll be in the squad, without giving 100 per cent guarantees, because we need to see how his rehab goes. If there’s a chance he’ll be back to play, which at the moment we think there is, he will be in that squad.” – finished Howe.

This is a big blow for the former Liverpool man. who was reportedly in ‘top shape’ before the injury happened.

