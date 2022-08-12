Juventus announce the signing of West Ham’s top target on four-year deal

Juventus have announced the signing of Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt beating West Ham to the Serbia international.

The left wing-back has signed a four-year deal with the Turin club and leaves the Bundesliga outfit after spending the last four years with the German club.

The 29-year-old grew to become Frankfurt’s best player and made 171 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and assisting a further 64. The left wing-back is an outstanding player and it is not hard to see why the Serbian was wanted by Juve.

What happened between West Ham and Kostic?

Juventus’ main rivals for Kostic were West Ham, with the Serbian being David Moyes’ top target, reported Football Insider.

The West Ham boss spoke with the 29-year-old in an attempt to persuade him to make the move to the Premier League but the absence of the Hammers in the Champions League seemed to be the defining factor for the left wing-back.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham were willing to meet Frankfurt’s £16m asking price to lure Kostic away from Germany but sources close to the player claimed that the Serbian was in two minds about making the move.

West Ham have since signed Maxwel Cornet as an alternative to Kostic as the 29-year-old starts a new chapter in Italy.