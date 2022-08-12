Lazio president breaks silence on £60m-rated midfielder’s future amid Man United links

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has broken his silence on the future of midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been strongly linked with a move away from Rome for several seasons, however, despite so far continuing with the sky blues, Milinkovic-Savic, who now has just two years left on his deal, is as close to leaving Serie A as he has ever been.

Manchester United, who are well known to be in the market for a new midfielder, have been linked with a bumper summer move for the highly-rated 27-year-old (MEN), but currently working to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, it remains unknown if the Red Devils will target Milinkovic-Savic before the end of the window next month.

Addressing speculation that the commanding European could be set for a blockbuster summer transfer, Lotito, who spoke to reporters recently, as quoted by La Lazio Sia Monoi, said: “Milinkovic for 50 million? At that amount I won’t sell it, it’s worth much more.

“Our market is complete and finished. Also because Luis Alberto will also remain. I quickly kept all the promises I had made. All the reinforcements Sarri wanted on the sheet were taken.”

Since joining Lazio from Genk back in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic, who is valued at £60m (Transfermarkt), has gone on to feature in 294 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 109 goals along the way.