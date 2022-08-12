Leeds United are reportedly now competing with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

According to 90 min, the young Portuguese star has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs who will now battle it out for the 21-year-olds signature.

Benfica are reportedly looking for a fee of around £30m for their attacker, who still has four years remaining on his contract.

Ramos is a product of Benfica’s youth academy and enjoyed an impressive youth career, directly contributing to 36 goals in 55 appearances.

The exciting striker was promoted to the senior squad in 2020 and made 29 domestic appearances last season for the Portuguese side, scoring seven goals and assisting with 2.

With so many Premier League clubs interested in the youngster’s skills, we could soon see Ramos in England, but it will be interesting to see which club that will be.