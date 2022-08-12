Leeds United tipped to beat Man United to £30m transfer for star

In many ways, it’s probably going to be quicker to type a list of players that Man United aren’t going to be linked with before the end of the transfer window as panic mode fully sets in.

The fact that the Marko Arnautovic rumours seem to be substantiated proves that they will literally take anyone at this stage, and it also means they aren’t going to be the attractive destination that they once were.

Someone like Ismaila Sarr is the perfect example. Would he want to move to Old Trafford to play in a disjointed team and likely end up as a scapegoat, or would he be better served playing for someone like Leeds where he’s going to be a key player?

You could also argue that if he goes to Leeds then they are going to build around him to an extent rather than just being another guy at Man United, and these are all reasons why he seems to be favouring a move to Elland Road over Old Trafford.

At this stage it looks like he’s set to leave Watford after their relegation for a fee of around £30m, and it would be a genuinely exciting signing for Leeds, especially after the departure of Raphinha in the summer.