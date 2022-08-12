Man United made late attempt for Chelsea star before recent move abroad

Manchester United made a last-minute attempt to sign Chelsea’s Timo Werner before he re-joined RB Leipzig this week.

The German forward has returned to his homeland after Leipzig paid Chelsea £25.3m for his services after an underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge, reported Sky Sports.

The Blues signed Werner off the back of a season where he scored 34 goals and assisted a further 13 but the 26-year-old only managed to contribute 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games for the London club over the last two seasons.

The German was not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the season and therefore the Chelsea boss decided it was ok for his countryman to leave the London club, however, it has now been revealed that Man United made a last-minute attempt to sign Werner before he re-joined Leipzig, reports Manchester Evening News.

Man United’s failure to sign Werner is a further embarrassment in a week where Benjamin Sesko sealed a move to Leipzig three weeks after his agent met the United football director John Murtough. The Manchester club also withdrew from an attempt to sign Marko Arnautovic after fan backlash and are stuck with an unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo leading their line.

This window was a key one for Man United in order to close the gap on the teams ahead but it has turned out to be a disaster.

The club’s board have left manager Erik ten Hag high and dry with a poor squad and it is understandable that United fans are unhappy with the work done over the summer period.