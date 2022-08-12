Man United midfielder set for loan move but Red Devils set important condition

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri leave on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim the academy graduate is a candidate to depart Old Trafford on a temporary basis.

Manager Erik ten Hag is believed to rate the Tunisia international but feels he would benefit from more game time, and that is something that the Red Devils obviously cannot offer him this season.

Understandably keen to see Mejbri continue his impressive development, United are expected to only consider offers from clubs able to guarantee the teenager regular playing time.

Although no clubs have been credited with having an interest, it would be fair to assume that now they know the midfielder has been made available by his club, teams, perhaps in a lower division, will try and convince the 19-year-old to join them.

Mejbri, who has four years left on his deal, is also thought to be keen on the idea of a temporary loan, mostly due to his desire to rack up minutes ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar where Tunisia will play in Group D against Denmark, Australia and France.