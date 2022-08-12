Man United set to meet midfielder’s agent to discuss key part of potential deal

Manchester United are seeking midfield reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, led by Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion during their opening Premier League match last weekend.

Coming to realise just how big his task is and in response to Sunday’s abysmal result, ten Hag, who was forced to start a familiar midfield of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay, has delved back into the transfer market in search of at least one new addition.

According to widespread reports, the 20-time league winners are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, 27, has just 12 months left on his contract and massively out of favour with Massimiliano Allegri, the France international could prove to be a cost-effective signing.

Finalising a deal won’t be straightforward though. The midfielder has a notoriously difficult agent – his mother, Veronique Rabiot.

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, football director John Murtough has been tasked with negotiating Rabiot’s salary with his mother and agent in person, in Turin.

Today’s meeting is scheduled between John Murtough and Veronique Rabiot, not with the player who was in contact with Erik ten Hag on Monday through a direct call. Negotiation will be about the salary. ?? #MUFC Man Utd director will be in Turin to meet with Adrien’s camp. pic.twitter.com/zxtISxFeF4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

Failure to reach an agreement with the Juventus number 25 would lead to unprecedented levels of discontent among fans so the pressure is very much on Murtough to come up with the goods before the window closes at the start of next month.