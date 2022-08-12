Man United’s stance on Marcus Rashford amid PSG interest

Manchester United are not willing to part ways with Marcus Rashford.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN’s Rob Dawson, who claims the Red Devils do not want to sell the England international, despite interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Man United insisting Marcus Rashford is not for sale despite interest from PSG. Rashford has a year left on his contract plus an option which would take him until 2024, so United in a strong position. Might be different if the same situation presented itself next summer. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 12, 2022

After joining their prestigious youth academy back in 2005, Rashford, 24, has been on United’s books his whole career.

However, despite bursting onto the scene all the way back in 2016, following a prolonged period of disappointing form that included him scoring just four Premier League goals last season, Rashford’s underwhelming performances have seen him come in for fair but intense criticism.

Linked recently, and not for the first time in his career, with a surprise move to the Parc des Princes (Daily Mail), Rashford, who has up to two years left on his deal, is obviously admired by the French giants.

However, given the complexity of the Englishman’s situation, as well as the fact United can keep hold of him for another 24 months, it is very unlikely the Ligue 1 champions will follow up their interest with a formal bid.