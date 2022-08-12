According to reports, Manchester United believe the Leeds shot stopper Illan Meslier could replace David de Gea between the sticks.

According to the Athletic, the 20-time-league winners have identified the 22-year-old French goalkeeper as a possible future successor to their current No 1, De Gea.

De Gea has been with United since joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has since played in almost 500 games and has kept over 150 clean sheets for the Premier League giants.

However, with De Gea turning 32 at the end of the year, the Red Devils will be keen to ensure they have a replacement identified for their veteran keeper.

The Spaniard has one year remaining on his contract with an option to extend a further year, but with the United shot-stopper on a hefty £375,000-a-week, it remains to be seen whether the club chooses to extend beyond 2023.

On top of that, United’s No 2, Dean Henderson, has been loaned out to Nottingham Forest on a season-long deal and the Red Devils are now in need of a replacement.

Meslier has cemented himself as the Whites’ number one since joining from French side FC Lorient in 2020 and has played just shy of 100 games in his 2-season career.

With this being said, it’s clear that Meslier is a vital part of the club, and Jesse Marsch and Leeds will do whatever they can to keep him a the club.

If the United can persuade Leeds and Meslier to leave and join the Manchester club, then the youngster could make a very good No 2 and a future No 1.