Newcastle United in talks to sign 21-year-old EPL winger

Newcastle United still have some business to do before the end of the summer transfer window next month.

The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, are looking to continue their impressive form that led to a strong finish in last season’s campaign.

Already off to a flying start in the new 2022-23 season after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home on the opening weekend, the Geordies are on course to improve on last season’s 11th place finish.

However, in order to continue their impressive turnaround following their bumper takeover nearly 12 months ago, the Toon will probably need at least one more addition before the summer window closes at the start of next month, and according to recent reports, one name high on their shopping list is Everton’s, Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim sporting director Dan Ashworth has been speaking to the 21-year-old rapidly paced winger about a potential deal.

A snippet from the outlet’s report said: “Although there has been no dramatic shift in Newcastle’s priorities, he [Ashworth] has led calls to other clubs, speaking to Everton about Anthony Gordon and dealing with Leicester City over James Maddison.”

Gordon, 21, still has three years left on his deal at Goodison Park, so considering their strong negotiating position, seeing Frank Lampard’s Toffees sanction a move would come as a huge surprise.

However, still with just over two weeks left in the summer window, fans will know that anything can happen and with every player having their price and Newcastle United blessed with massive financial firepower, Gordon moving to St James’ Park is not out of the realms of possibility.