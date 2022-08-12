There’s no doubt that Eddie Howe is building a strong team that’s going to be competitive in most games, but finding someone with the magic to unlock a tight game could be the difference between achieving something special or just being a side that pushes for the top ten.

There’s been plenty of talk about Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. He initially struggled in Europe with AC Milan as the tag of being the new Kaka was too much too soon, but he’s been brilliant in France and is ready to test himself at a higher level again.

It’s been reported that the Magpies are now ready to push ahead with their plans to sign the Brazilian – although no specific price tag has been confirmed at this stage, it sounds like it’s well within their reach financially.

He’s at his best playing as a number 10 or having the freedom to find space and create behind strikers who have pace and movement, while you can also imagine that the presence of Saint-Maximin will open up space inside for Paqueta to thrive.

It’s not at the stage that it’s about to be announced, but this would be a real sign of intent from Newcastle if they could pull it off.