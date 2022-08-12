Newcastle United ready to push ahead with exciting marquee signing

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

There’s no doubt that Eddie Howe is building a strong team that’s going to be competitive in most games, but finding someone with the magic to unlock a tight game could be the difference between achieving something special or just being a side that pushes for the top ten.

There’s been plenty of talk about Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. He initially struggled in Europe with AC Milan as the tag of being the new Kaka was too much too soon, but he’s been brilliant in France and is ready to test himself at a higher level again.

It’s been reported that the Magpies are now ready to push ahead with their plans to sign the Brazilian – although no specific price tag has been confirmed at this stage, it sounds like it’s well within their reach financially.

He’s at his best playing as a number 10 or having the freedom to find space and create behind strikers who have pace and movement, while you can also imagine that the presence of Saint-Maximin will open up space inside for Paqueta to thrive.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United tipped to beat Man United to £30m transfer for star
Premier League rivals cleared to sign £20m-rated striker after Moyes gets cold feet
Howe admits Newcastle midfielder is ‘frustrated’ after latest injury blow

It’s not at the stage that it’s about to be announced, but this would be a real sign of intent from Newcastle if they could pull it off.

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.