There’s a fine line to be walked when it comes to bringing in a player of potentially questionable character.

In theory, you want your manager to have the people skills to get the best out of everyone and find a way to knit the squad together, but you also have to wonder if the talent is really worth the risk in some cases.

Emmanuel Dennis was one of the bright spots in a turgid campaign for Watford last season, but he was also a key player in a team that was easily relegated, and it also appears that he’s not the kind of player that David Moyes wants at West Ham.

The latest reports have suggested that the Hammers were ready to pull the trigger on a £20m move earlier this summer as they look to bolster their strike force, but David Moyes has got cold feet after some background checks and doesn’t want him at the club.

That’s now cleared the way for Nottingham Forest to come in and take the risk on him, so this is going to be an interesting situation to watch.

Will Dennis go to Forest with some fire in his belly and prove everyone wrong, or is he the kind of player who has talent and will shine in some games while disappearing and not really fancying it when the going gets tough?