PSG identify better alternative should they fail to land Rashford

The news that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing Marcus Rashford came as a shock to many in the footballing world but the French club have a better alternative lined up should they fail to land the English forward.

RMC Sport are reporting that PSG have entered discussions over the transfer of the Man United star but the Parisian club are also interested in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, should they fail to land Rashford or if they decide down the line that the deal is not for them.

PSG are very keen on the Portugal international, who is particularly admired by the club’s advisor, Luis Campos, who signed the player whilst he was at Lille.

However, the transfer is financially complicated, and any potential deal would see PSG defender Abdou Diallo make a move the other way as part of the package.

Leao was one of the best players in Serie A last season, helping AC Milan to their first scudetto in 11 years. The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in the competition last season and has a contract at the club until 2024.

The Milan star is a much better player than Rashford in his current form for Man United but is currently valued at €70m by AC Milan, states RMC Sport.

This seems to be the reason the French champions are leaning towards the Englishman but they might have no choice but to pay up, if a deal can not be struck with Man United.