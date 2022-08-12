Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Manchester City’s Jack Grealish to move positions if Bernardo Silva ends up leaving the Etihad before the end of the summer transfer window.

Grealish, 26, became the Premier League’s most expensive player after he departed Aston Villa last summer in a deal worth an eye-watering £105m.

Since teaming up with Pep Guardiola in Manchester, the 26-year-old has struggled to replicate the same form that earned him that move.

Having so far featured in 41 matches, in all competitions for the Blue Moon, Grealish, who has five years left on his deal, has only managed to net six goals.

Clearly a long way short of the numbers he is capable of, Robinson believes Silva’s potential departure could offer Grealish an unlikely lifeline.

“This is a big season for him,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He is a marquee signing. A player Man City have splashed huge money on.

“He is not the main feature like he was at Aston Villa. If he played well Villa played well.

“Last season there was excuses made for him. He has had to learn as part of a system at City.

“If Bernardo Silva was to leave, Grealish could drop into that role.

“He could play in an advanced midfield position against certain teams with Rodri the one holding. That could be an option.”

Silva, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. However, addressing his future recently, the 28-year-old, who spoke to ESPN, said: “I’ve been open with Man City and they know what I want.

“If I stay, I’m very happy and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it’s football and we’ll just see what happens. I will always be respectful with Man City.”