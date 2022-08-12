Serie A side interested in 21-year-old Chelsea star

Empoli are interested in signing Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu on loan with talks currently ongoing.

The Serie A side are currently working through the details of the loan such as the player’s salary and more. The 21-year-old will make a decision on his future in the next few days after spending the last three seasons at other clubs, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Empoli are still keen on signing Ethan Ampadu on loan from Chelsea. Talks on, negotiations about salary and more. ? #CFC Ampadu will make a decision on his future in the next days. pic.twitter.com/It57ZfYSAC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

The defender joined Chelsea in 2017 but has been playing with other clubs over the last three seasons. Ampadu has played for RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and last season he spent the campaign on loan in Italy with Venezia. The youngster has only made 12 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, with just the one coming in the Premier League.

The Wales international has a contract at Chelsea until 2024 and with the London club lacking defensive options this season, it seems like it is now or never for the 21-year-old.

However, there is a World Cup in November and Ampadu needs to make sure he is in top shape for that tournament. Hence, why a loan makes sense for him this season as he will need regular minutes leading up to Qatar.