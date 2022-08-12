According to reports, Paris Saint Germain star Thilo Kehrer is interested in joining West Ham after the club made an official bid of around £10m.

In a reply to a tweet asking whether or not Kehrer would be interested in joining West Ham, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg replied with yes, confirming the German International would be open to joining the Hammers.

News #Kehrer: West Ham has made an official offer of around €10-12m transfer fee. There is also an offer from Sevilla. Paris expects €20m. #WHUFC with good chances to sign the 25 y/o German national. @westsven @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2022

Yes — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2022

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances for the PSG last season, but new manager Christophe Galtier doesn’t appear to have Kehrer in his future plans.

Good news for David Moyes, who is running out of time to get any further signings this summer complete before the window ends on the 1st of September.

With the Hammer’s boss looking to ensure a top 6 place this season, he will be keen on bolstering his backline, and with Craig Dawson having only a year remaining on his contract and fitness worries around Kurt Zouma, West Ham are in desperate need of more centre-backs.

The versatile defender will be a great signing for the Hammers, with his ability to play at both left-back and in central defence a big advantage for the London club.