Thomas Tuchel adds fuel to Chelsea transfer rumour with latest comments

Thomas Tuchel spoke glowingly about his relationship with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his press conference today adding fuel to the rumours surrounding the forward’s move to Stamford Bridge.

The former Arsenal captain is a target for Chelsea this summer as the club looks to replace Romelu Lukaku who joined Inter Milan on loan during the current transfer window.

It was reported by Sky Sports this week that the London club are ready to sign Frenkie de Jong and Aubameyang if Barcelona allow both players to leave this month but there has been no progress on either deal since.

Tuchel worked with Aubameyang during their time together at Borussia Dortmund and the German coach spoke highly of the 33-year-old during his press conference today.

What did the Chelsea boss say about Aubameyang?

Tuchel stated earlier via Fabrizio Romano: “I enjoyed working with him a lot, it was a pleasure. I’ve never had any issue

“Some players stay your players, as you are very close. Auba is one of them players. Even when we played Arsenal, straight away it was a close bond”.

This will certainly add fuel to the rumours regarding the forward’s move to Stamford Bridge, which is likely to develop further in the near future.