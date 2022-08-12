Tottenham Hotspur make enquiry for La Liga attacker

Tottenham Hotspur have already signed six new senior players this summer, but according to recent reports, Antonio Conte is not done there.

That’s according to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Lilywhites have made an enquiry for Barcelona winger Memphis Depay.

Depay, 28, has just 12 months left on his contract at the Nou Camp and understood to be negotiating his release, the Netherlands international could soon find himself a free agent.

Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future. ? #FCB Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. pic.twitter.com/COFSiHdXBL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Although Serie A giants Juventus are favourites to sign the former Manchester United and Lyon winger, these latest reports do not rule Spurs out.

Given the attacker’s extensive top-flight experience, which has seen him lift six major trophies, including the 2016-17 Europa League, he would undoubtedly prove a shrewd piece of business for any club looking to acquire a new left-sided attacker.

Whether or not Conte’s Lilywhites’ interest will intensify remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, with just over two weeks left in the summer window, time is not on the 28-year-old’s side.