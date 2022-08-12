Tottenham Hotspur set to sign South American defender in £41m deal

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Following a hugely impressive debuting season last time out, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to trigger a £41m clause in Cristian Romero’s contract which would see him become a permanent addition.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the South American centre-back is wanted by Antonio Conte on a permanent basis.

Since joining on loan from Atalanta 12 months ago, Romero, 24, has been a revelation.

Forming part of a back five along with the likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies, the 24-year-old’s place in Conte’s first team is very assured.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal star has been on AC Milan’s radar for 2-3 years but “no proposals” have arrived yet

More Stories / Latest News
Man United unveil historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
Newcastle United in talks to sign 21-year-old EPL winger
Everton lead the Premier League race for Ligue 1 striker

Arguably one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated centre-backs, Romero’s tenacious style of play and no-nonsense approach to defending make him one of the hardest defenders to beat one-on-one.

Set to turn his initial loan permanent will come as great news to Spurs fans, who have already grown to love the Argentine.

Since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer, Romero has featured in 31 matches, in all competitions, scoring once along the way.

More Stories Cristian Romero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.