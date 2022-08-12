West Ham submit mega-money offer for Barcelona star

According to reports, West Ham have submitted an offer for Barcelona star Memphis Depay.

Football Insider have reported that the Hammers have offered the 28-year-old a lucrative deal in order to lure him to the London side.

Following the completion of their first signing, centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca David Moyes is said to be on the lookout for further competition up top, and the Hammers Manager has set his sights on the Holland international.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a top-class footballer, and there’s no wonder he’s wanted at the London Stadium as West Ham looks to compete for a top-6 place this season.

Depay has scored 13 goals in 36 games since joining Barcelona from Olympique Lyon in 2021, with his contract due to expire next year.

However, with the Catalan giants struggling to raise funds and lower their wage bill, they could be open to letting Depay go sooner rather than later.