Antonio Conte confirms new Spurs signing unlikely to feature against Chelsea

As the Premier League’s second matchday of the new 2022-23 season edges closer, the pick of the bunch, when it comes to round two’s fixtures, looks set to be Chelsea against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the mouth-watering tie, which will be played at a hostile Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, will see both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte try to maintain their team’s 100 per cent record.

Having edged past Everton during their first match, Chelsea will know that if they’re to continue their decent start to the season, they will need to get past a difficult Tottenham Hotspur team who thumped Southampton 4-1 last weekend.

MORE: Mikel Arteta confirms £24m Arsenal defender set for return

However, while fans prepared for this weekend’s blockbuster encounter in the country’s capital, Conte, who has recently provided some team news, has confirmed that new signing Clement Lenglet is unlikely to feature.

“About my injuries, a little problem with Clement Lenglet,” the Italian told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Football London.

“I don’t think he is available for the game against Chelsea or for sure the next game against Wolverhampton (Wanderers).

“[…] It’s a little problem of fatigue and he’s a bit tired in his adductor.

“Nothing serious, only a precaution but it’s not good to take a stupid risk for one game.”

Since his loan move from Barcelona earlier in the summer, Lenglet has yet to feature but with so many games scheduled between now and the end of the season, Lilywhites’ fans will know they will get to see the France international in action at some point – it just won’t be this weekend.