Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has taken a huge swipe at Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings for having ‘a hell of a lot’ to say despite ‘not achieving anything’ in his career after he was stripped of the captaincy under Steven Gerrard.

The club announced that Mings was set to be removed as captain last week in place of new skipper John McGinn, with Emiliano Martinez being appointed as vice-captain.

Rumours of discontent between the former Bournemouth star and Gerrard were rife, although that was dispelled with Mings and Gerrard both amicably supporting the decision.

Steven Gerrard has stripped Tyrone Mings of the captaincy at Aston Villa.

However, the decision still remains out for the jury in terms of the public, with pundits and fans alike giving their input on the decision.

And Souness has weighed in with his verdict – blasting Mings for not achieving anything in his career.

“I won’t be joining the love-in for Tyrone Mings,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“The man Steven Gerrard has stripped of the Aston Villa captaincy in a move which, summed up in one sentence, says: ‘I just don’t fancy you.’

“Mings is ‘well-loved in the dressing room’, apparently. Well, when he appeared a couple of times on Zoom for shows we were doing on Sky Sports during lockdown, I thought: ‘For a young man who’s not achieved anything in the game you’ve a hell of a lot to say.’

“He’d been talking about how footballers were viewed as ‘commodities’ at the time and I asked him if he didn’t think players were incredibly fortunate to be doing their job. He had an answer for me, of course, but that encounter told me a lot.”

