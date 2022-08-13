Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei would reportedly prefer to join Chelsea over league 1 side OGC Nice.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, Chelsea have received a significant boost in their pursuit of the 19-year-old midfielder after it is revealed that the youngster wishes to join Chelsea over Nice. They also wish to acquire his talent.

The teen, who is yet to make his first-team debut for Inter Milan, has been building a reputation as one of the best young midfielders in Italy following his performances for Inter’s youth squad, scoring 24 goals and seven assists from 65 appearances.

Chelsea have already shown their keenness to sign the youngster after already having an offer of £7m (€8m) rejected from inter Milan, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

Corriere Dello Sport also states that the Italian giants would consider selling the 19-year-old for £12.6m (€15m). However, the outlet also says that Chelsea are ready to make an improved offer for Casadei.

Inter would reportedly like to include a buyback option, but it states that Chelsea aren’t interested in this option.

With the youngster reportedly ready for a move to England, there is now a confidence that the deal can be completed sooner rather than later.