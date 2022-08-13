Long-term Chelsea target Jules Kounde could be sweating over his future at Barcelona – with his registration to the club’s La Liga squad list for the upcoming season still not completed over wage cap issues.

Chelsea looked set to sign the star last season under boss Thomas Tuchel following their Champions League heroics but failed to agree on a fee with the Andalusian club by refusing to pay his reported £68m release clause.

That left Barcelona to swoop in this summer with Chelsea instead turning their attention to Leicester star Wesley Fofana, and Kounde looks set to play a key role under legend Xavi Hernandez alongside fellow summer signings Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

But Kounde’s future still looks to be on the ropes after failing to make the cut for their registration of new players, with the wage bill needing to be trimmed before he can do so.

That’s according to Marca, who state that the other four signings have now all been successfully registered and are able to play against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon.

But with the league’s rules requiring Barcelona to substantially lower their wage bill before new players can be signed up, it could prove an untimely stumbling block.

Frenkie de Jong could be sold in a bid to release funds for Kounde but a deal is proving harder than first thought – and so a rocky few weeks are set to occur for the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman had made a name for himself at Sevilla over the last three seasons before moving to the Blaugrana, earning himself a place in France’s national team and gauging interest from across the globe for his committed and disciplined performances.