Chelsea take significant step in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Wesley Fofana as they continue to work on a deal to land the Leicester defender.

Fofana has been at the centre of Chelsea’s transfer window for the last few weeks after the Blues had two bids of £60m and £65m rejected for the 21-year-old, reports the Daily Mail.

Thomas Tuchel has been after a centre-back all window and the hunt for one has pulled Chelsea all around Europe.

The London club missed out on Matthijs de Ligt, who decided to join Bayern Munich, whilst Jules Kounde opted for Barcelona after the La Liga giants hijacked the Premier League side’s deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester value Fofana above the £80m mark and despite adamantly stating in public that the defender is not for sale, there is a growing sense that the Foxes will sell for the right price due to their financial situation.

Chelsea are willing to offer the Frenchman a significant pay rise to around £200,000-per-week but the two clubs still need to find a compromise over the defender’s transfer fee or the Blues will miss out on another centre-back target this summer.

