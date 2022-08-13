Coutinho’s horrendous first half against Everton in numbers

Aston Villa lead Everton 1-0 at Villa Park after a lovely goal from Danny Ings but it was not a half to remember for Philippe Coutinho.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been the better of the two teams but it has not been a match littered with plenty of chances. One reason for that could be Coutinho’s lack of influence on the game, with the Brazilian on the periphery throughout.

The 30-year-old’s numbers highlight this further, with the stats associated with the midfielder being nothing less than woeful.

Coutinho did not contribute to the goal but aside from that, the midfielder had zero shots, zero chances, picked up a yellow card, lost possession eight times and only won 20% of his ground duels.

Philippe Coutinho’s half by numbers vs. Everton 0 goals

0 assists

0 shots

0 chances

1 yellow card

8 possessions lost

20% ground duels won Needs to move to CM, lost at AM in this game. ? pic.twitter.com/8UacfaqlST — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 13, 2022

Coutinho played as a ten in the first half, behind Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins. The former Liverpool man’s main role is to connect the midfield to the strikers and create chances for the two players to score goals.

This is not what Gerrard would have envisaged when signing the player, despite the 30-year-old’s form in Barcelona, and the Villa boss needs to find a way to fix it this afternoon.