Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United for first time this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected to start by Erik ten Hag for the first time this season in their game against Brentford this Saturday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started on the bench in United’s appalling 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Ten Hag will be hopeful of a response from his side following last week’s defeat. Ronaldo leads the attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, with Anthony Martial still absent through injury.

At the back, David de Gea starts between the posts and Harry Maguire partners up with Lisandro Martinez again for the second week in a row, leaving Raphael Varane, who will be keen to get some minutes, on the bench.

Luke Shaw will start ahead of newly signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, with Diogo Dalot as right-back.

MORE: Man United given transfer boost as £72m star opens up to teammates

Many fans will be pleased to see Scott McTominay on the bench with Christian Eriksen starting alongside Fred, who will presumably form a pivot while Bruno Fernandes orchestrates the midfield.

With Ronaldo completing a whole week of training and back to full fitness, ten Hag will be hopeful that the Portugues legend can deliver the goals and bring the Red Devils their first win of the season.