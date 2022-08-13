David Sullivan pushes to seal blockbuster £40m West Ham transfer

West Ham United are reportedly still searching for at least one more attacker this summer.

Although the Hammers recently signed Gianluca Scamacca from Italian side Sassuolo in a deal worth £32.4m, according to recent reports, another player on the club’s owner’s wish list is Barcelona winger and soon-to-be free-agent, Memphis Depay.

That’s according to the Daily Mail’s Matt Hughes, who claims joint-chairman David Sullivan wants to try and sign the Netherlands international but is facing a challenge trying to convince manager David Moyes.

“West Ham’s hierarchy are split after being offered a cut-price deal to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona this week,” Hughes wrote in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

“Co-owner David Sullivan is understood to be willing to press ahead with a deal he regards as good value for money, but manager David Moyes has made it clear that he wants the club to pursue alternative targets.”

Since joining Barcelona on a free transfer from French side Lyon, Depay, who has just 12 months left on his deal at the Nou Camp, has gone on to feature in 36 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.