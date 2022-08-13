Eddie Howe gives green light for Newcastle to sell £40m fan favourite

Newcastle United are willing to sell Allan Saint-Maximin before the end of the transfer window.

The Tyneside club value the winger around the £40m mark and Eddie Howe is said to have given the green light to the club’s hierarchy to let the 25-year-old go if the club can land one of their top attacking targets, reports Football Insider.

Saint-Maximin’s lack of end product is said to be an issue for the manager with the Frenchman’s last goal in any competition for the Magpies coming on the 15th of January in a 1-1 draw with Watford.

Saint-Maximin scored five goals and assisted a further five last season across 37 games in all competitions. Overall, the 25-year-old has contributed 12 goals and 16 assists in 94 appearances for Newcastle, which should be much higher considering the player’s attributes.

The winger is a favourite amongst the St. James’ Park faithful, not only due to his sense of humour off the pitch but his speed and dribbling get people off their seats but even they will agree that his numbers should be better.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are still in the market for one, possibly two, forwards; having failed to recruit one all summer.

Should the Magpies start making moves for that area of the pitch, Saint-Maximin is likely to be shifted from the squad, as Howe continues to shape his team.