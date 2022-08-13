Everton confident of beating Nottingham Forest to 22-year-old star

Everton are confident of beating Nottingham Forest to the signing of Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White before the end of the transfer window.

The Merseyside club had an initial offer of £22.5m rejected for the 22-year-old by Wolves but the club’s board have been encouraged by the fact that the midfielder seems keen on a move to Goodison Park; whilst Wolves are also strapped for cash, therefore, the Toffees don’t plan on giving up the chase.

Nottingham Forest are the other club bidding for Gibbs-White’s services and have also tabled a £20m+ bid for the Wolves star. The newly promoted Premier League club are expected to return with an improved offer but so are Everton, reports Football Insider.

Aware of this interest, Bruno Lage is eager to keep Gibbs-White at Molineux and highlighted that fact throughout the last two weeks during press conferences.

Yesterday the Wolves boss stated via Alex Richards: “I want him to stay. He can be one of the top 2/3 players in the country. I believe that. I want to keep him and Wolves want to keep him. We’re doing our best. He wants to play for Wolves, it’s just about finding the best deal.”

Gibbs-White played the full 90 minutes last weekend as Wolves were defeated 2-1 by Leeds United in their season opener. The race for the midfielder should get interesting over the next few weeks as Everton and Forest continue to push for the 22-year-old.