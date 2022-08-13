Former Chelsea and Arsenal star looking for return to Europe after death threats

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian is looking for a new challenge in Europe.

This comes after the player’s contract with Brazilian side, Corinthians, was terminated and the 34-year-old is currently assessing his options with his agent and hopes of a return to Europe, states Fabrizio Romano.

Willian joined Corinthians last summer on a free transfer after terminating his deal with Arsenal and only spent one season with the club he started his career with.

According to the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old has revealed he agreed to terminate his contract with the Brazilian club because of relentless death threats on social media that he and his family were subjected to by angry fans during his short time with his boyhood club.

The winger also stated that the level of violence amongst Brazilian supporters was among the other reasons behind his departure.

One club reportedly interested in Willian is Premier League side Fulham, reports GOAL. The Brazilian is on track to sign for the Cottagers and is said to want to return to England.

Willian has made 259 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 38 goals and providing 38 assists. The winger also has two league titles, both won at Chelsea.

It was just last year, the last time the Brazilian was in the league with Arsenal, where he scored just one goal and assisted a further five for the Gunners in England’s top division.

Overall, Willian had a great career in England and many will be excited to see him return if the move to Fulham comes to fruition.