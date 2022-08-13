Kylian Mbappe says what he will do if he doesn’t win the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Paris-Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence on the upcoming Ballon d’Or 2022 trophy award and has insisted he will not give it too much thought if he does not win the illustrious accolade.

The prestigious individual award, which is designed to crown the world’s best male player, has an illustrious history.

The likes of Lionel Messi (7) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) have both lifted the sparkling award multiple times, but this year could see a first time winner.

A recent announcement revealed some of the names on the award’s shortlist and although Manchester United’s Ronaldo features for a record-breaking 18th time, Mbappe’s two domestic attacking teammates Neymar Jnr and Messi do not.

Speaking about the upcoming award ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on October 17, 2022, Mbappe, when asked by France Football which players should be in the top three, said: “I would say [Karim] Benzema, me and [Sadio] Mane.

“In place of Karim, if I don’t win there, I stop thinking about the Ballon d’Or forever.”

Since the start of last season, Mbappe has scored 39 goals and registered a further 26 assists in just 46 appearances, in all competitions, and although Benzema may be fans’ favourite to finally be crowned the world’s greatest player, Paris-Saint Germain’s prolific number seven is right in the mix too.