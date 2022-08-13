ITV have brokered a deal with La Liga and Premier Sports to show 10 games this season that will be free to air in the UK – putting the Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on screens for all to see across the nation.

The three-year deal will air the Spanish top-flight exclusively free to watch on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub until the end of the 2024/25 season.

With the competition currently being aired in the UK on Premier Sports via subscription, the deal sees European club football coverage return to ITV for the first time since BT Sport won the deal to show Champions League matches in 2015.

The first game will see Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on August 21st, with thirty minutes of coverage in the build-up prior to kick-off.

“This deal ensures free-to-air coverage for all football fans of one of the most entertaining leagues in the world,” ITV Director of Sport Niall Sloane said.

“The deal with Premier Sports will give fans the chance to see some of the most iconic clubs and world-class players in action, live on ITV.”