Leeds set to be offered £30m Premier League striker next week

Despite joining from Brentford two years ago in a deal worth just over £30m, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could be set for a surprise exit from the club.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Torquay-born forward could be coming to the end of his time at Villa Park.

Struggling to convince manager Steven Gerrard that he should be the Villa’s first choice number nine, Watkins, 26, appears to be heading towards ‘surplus to requirements’ status, and that could pave the way for him to join a Premier League rival.

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport about what this summer could still have in store for Watkins, Jones said: “What would happen in a situation like this is, typically, intermediaries start targeting obvious clubs when a player is made to feel like they don’t have much of a future.

“So, if that is the case with Watkins like it’s been reported, then I would expect Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Everton also be offered his services in the next week or so just to gauge how much interest there is out there.”

Since joining Gerrard’s side from Brentford, Watkins, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 77 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 34 goals along the way.