Mammoth offer Chelsea’s only hope of signing striker with 68 EPL goals

After allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to depart, Chelsea are on the lookout for a new talisman, and according to recent reports, although linked with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Blues face a huge challenge when it comes to getting a deal across the line.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Blues’ only chance of luring the Gabonese striker to Stamford Bridge before the end of the window is if they submit a ‘dizzying offer’.

Aubameyang, 33, is a striker that manager Thomas Tuchel knows very well.

Having managed the 33-year-old for two seasons between 2015 and 2017 at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel was instrumental in Aubameyang’s rise in European football.

However, even though both the player and the manager departed Germany and went their separate ways, a surprise reunion could be on the cards.

It won’t be easy reaching an agreement though. Although Aubameyang joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer at the start of the year from Arsenal, a club where he netted 68 Premier League goals, there appears to be a desire to keep hold of him, rather than cashing in for a profit.

Barcelona did recently recruit Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but Aubameyang is still expected to play an important part in Xavi’s first team plans, and while Chelsea may be able to guarantee more of a starting role, judging by these latest reports, it seems the prospect of a move back to London for the 33-year-old is quickly disappearing.