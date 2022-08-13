Man United given transfer boost as £72m star opens up to teammates

Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is not over yet.

Despite being heavily linked with the Netherlands international for several weeks, the Red Devils have so far failed to secure the playmaker’s signature.

Even though the 20-time league winners have already reached an agreement with their European rivals for £72m (€85m), concluding personal terms has proven a mammoth task.

Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. ??? #MUFC Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/aTYnV3cHkP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

That could all be set to change though. According to recent reports, the former Ajax midfielder has recently informed his Barcelona teammates that he ‘could end up’ moving to Manchester United.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim the 25-year-old midfielder may have finally conceded that his long-term future lies away from the Nou Camp.

Interesting, and unsurprisingly, De Jong is also believed to be ‘angry’ with his employers because he feels like he is being forced out of the club, and that could hand United, who have been desperate to sign him, a major boost.

The Red Devils, led by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, aren’t the only club in the running for De Jong though. Premier League rivals Chelsea are also rumoured to be keen on bringing him to England’s top flight.

Whether or not the Blues will end up pipping United to De Jong’s signature remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, this is the first time that fans have heard positive reports coming from the players’ side, so even though there are just over two weeks left in the window, De Jong’s proposed transfer out of Barcelona is still very much on the cards.