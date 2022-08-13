Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed that he needs signings in both the midfield and attack departments of his squad ahead of the end of the transfer window – with a lack of depth being the main reason for strengthening.

United have infamously chased Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer, seemingly getting nowhere as they continue to make no progress in their bid to sign the Barcelona star.

Elsewhere, reported interest in attacking talents such as Benjamin Sesko and Antony has failed to come to fruition with the Red Devils beginning to show other clubs that they perhaps don’t have the pulling power they once did in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

With the club starting their season in the worst possible fashion with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton, fans at Old Trafford are hounding their owners to make new signings, as seen by their protests prior to the defeat to the Seagulls.

And for Ten Hag, the need for players is now greater than ever with the Dutchman claiming that injuries to his players in the middle of the park and upfront could impact his season even more negatively before the window is over.

The former Ajax boss said as much recently, and despite stating that he has good relations with the club’s chiefs heading into the final three weeks of the window, there is a huge desire to stack his squad sooner rather than later.

“We co-operate well and it’s to my satisfaction,” Ten Hag said of the club’s hierarchy (as relayed by the Daily Express).

“It’s better to get the players in earlier because then you get them earlier in the process.

“In the departments of midfield and offence, you have seen when we have one injury then we have a problem. That’s clear. But I’m happy.”

The club take on Brentford on Saturday evening in a bid to earn their first points of the season.