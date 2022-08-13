Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s precarious situation at Old Trafford has been compared to Romelu Lukaku – with the boyhood United fan’s poor form being blamed on the club rather than himself.

Rashford burst onto the scene in the red half of Manchester in 2016, scoring four goals in two games under Louis van Gall to announce himself as one of England’s finest youngsters.

Having played a key role at United since, the academy graduate has etched his name firmly into the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful with his speed, passion and ability to clutch games in the dying embers.

But last season was a setback for Rashford; poor performances and just five goals in all competitions left him stranded on the bench and fans have slowly but surely cast their doubts over him.

However, football writer Darren Lewis has blamed United for his current predicament – claiming that the club are ‘stagnating’ and ‘sucking everyone down with them’ – something that has failed to improve under Erik ten Hag.

“From my point of view I don’t think it’s a question of whether Man United should sell Rashford, it’s whether Rashford should stay at a club that’s stagnating and it’s sucking everyone down with them,” Lewis said on talkSPORT.

“I look at Jadon Sancho and the form he showed at [Borussia] Dortmund, the electrifying impact he had and the way that Man United have sucked all of the creativity out of him.

“I look at the impact Luke Shaw has in an England shirt surrounded by better players in a team with a plan, I look at the player [Raphael] Varane was before he arrived at Manchester United.

“It is just sheer madness to sit here now and suggest a player like Marcus Rashford, 24 years of age, is finished and has reached the end of the road.

“I bet you any money you will see him, should he go to PSG and once again become the player we know him to be and you will say ‘why couldn’t United get that kind of impact out of him’? Just like some United fans did when [Romelu] Lukaku went to Inter Milan and scored goals for fun because they played him in a way that got the best out of him.”