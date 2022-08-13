Mikel Arteta confirms £24m Arsenal defender set for return

Arsenal are off to a good start in the new 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, kicked off their campaign with a two-nil win against Crystal Palace last week.

Looking ahead to their next fixture, which is set to be against former champions Leicester City on Saturday, Arteta will know that his side must remain consistent in order to continue their impressive start.

Following the recent signings of ex-Manchester City duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, Arteta will be keeping everything crossed that neither player picks up a late injury.

However, when it comes to Zinchenko, there is the possibility that the Ukraine international could find himself dropped to the bench, or playing in a secondary midfield role, and that is because Arteta has confirmed that Kieran Tierney has made a full return to fitness and is ‘ready to go’.

Tierney, 25, missed the end of last season due to a knee injury but following a good pre-season and according to his manager, the Scotland international looks set to make his long-awaited comeback.

“He played 15 or 20 minutes last weekend and he did really well,” the Arsenal boss told the Gunners’ official website.

“He’s been out for a long time after the knee injury but he looks in perfect condition now and ready to go.”

Fans will love hearing that Tierney, who arrived from Celtic in 2019 for £24m, is back in with a chance of being selected. When fully fit and firing, the 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of Europe’s most well-rounded full-backs – a player capable of fulfilling both his defensive and offensive duties.