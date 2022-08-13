Ollie Watkins returns to Aston Villa line-up despite recent rumours of Gerrard tension

Ollie Watkins is in Steven Gerrard’s starting 11 for Aston Villa’s clash with Everton in the early kick-off despite rumours of tension with the Villa boss during the week.

The 26-year-old is one of Villa’s best players and it should come as no shock that the forward is in the starting team but the Englishman started last week’s clash against Bournemouth on the bench and when reports this week stated that there was tension between Gerrard and the player, many Villa fans would have started to worry.

According to Football Insider, Watkins could leave Villa Park this summer due to his tense relationship with manager Steven Gerrard.

A well-placed source told the outlet that the pair “do not see eye to eye” and that Villa are willing to let the forward go before the end of the transfer window.

Although that is still possible, the player’s presence in the starting 11 today is a good sign, whilst Gerrard’s comments on the player add to that feeling.

What did the Aston Villa boss say about Watkins?

Speaking to BT Sport pre-match, Gerrard said when asked about Watkins’ inclusion in the team by Joe Cole: “He’s ready, Joe. I think he has had his strongest week since we have been back, early in July.

“Last week he felt he was a little bit short and this week he seems to have gone into another level.”

All this is a good sign that Watkins will be staying at Villa Park this season despite the recent reports and the 26-year-old will be looking to kick his career on even further this campaign after impressing over the last few years.