Player attacks David Moyes for his West Ham treatment

Former West Ham United loanee Alex Kral has hit out at manager David Moyes following what was a disastrous spell in London last season.

The Czech midfielder joined the Hammers on a season-long loan from Spartak Moscow but failed to make his mark on the Premier League.

Barely featuring for the Londoners, Kral, 24, was awarded just six appearances, across all competitions, and that has promoted him to speak out against his former boss.

“I didn’t get a clear answer from the coach (over my lack of opportunities at West Ham),” Kral told WAZ.

“Mentally, the time in London was difficult because I didn’t get a chance to show myself.

“Despite this, I always behaved professionally and never caused a bad mood.

“Only in the car after training could I let my emotions out.”

After being cut loose by the Hammers at the end of last season, Kral has once again been loaned out to German side Schalke.