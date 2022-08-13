Ronaldo brutally snubs Man United fans as Red Devils’ problems mount

Manchester United have been thumped four-nil by Brentford.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are yet to record a single point, despite playing two Premier League games.

Even though Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion came away from Old Trafford 2-1 to the good last weekend, very few would have expected Saturday’s result at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Following a first-half individual error from goalkeeper David De Gea, Thomas Frank’s Bees went on to net another three in quick succession.

With ten Hag visibly shell-shocked in the United dugout, it is clear that the club’s problems are beginning to mount to unprecedented levels.

MORE: Videos: Man United capitulate as Brentford net four in 35 minutes leaving Ten Hag shell-shocked

Not only that but star striker and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared absolutely furious after Saturday afternoon’s full-time whistle.

According to a recent report from MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the former Real Madrid Galactico snubbed travelling fans, despite being asked by first-team coach Steve McClaren to go and show his appreciation.