Ronaldo brutally snubs Man United fans as Red Devils’ problems mount

Manchester United have been thumped four-nil by Brentford.
The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are yet to record a single point, despite playing two Premier League games.
Even though Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion came away from Old Trafford 2-1 to the good last weekend, very few would have expected Saturday’s result at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Following a first-half individual error from goalkeeper David De Gea, Thomas Frank’s Bees went on to net another three in quick succession.
With ten Hag visibly shell-shocked in the United dugout, it is clear that the club’s problems are beginning to mount to unprecedented levels.
Not only that but star striker and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared absolutely furious after Saturday afternoon’s full-time whistle.
According to a recent report from MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the former Real Madrid Galactico snubbed travelling fans, despite being asked by first-team coach Steve McClaren to go and show his appreciation.
McClaren advising Ronaldo to go over to the fans but Ronaldo not having it. Exchanges some words with him and then heads for the tunnel. #mufc
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 13, 2022