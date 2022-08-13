Spurs set to make seventh summer signing as Serie A player expected to undergo medical on Tuesday

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie is set to travel to London on Tuesday to complete medical ahead of Tottenham Hotspur move.

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old will soon become the newest signing by Spurs as he undergoes medical on Tuesday after already agreeing on a 5-year-deal.

Udogie will become Antonio Conte’s seventh summer window signing, following Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Clement Lenglet.

At just 19-year-old, the Italian youngster enjoyed his first full season with Udinese for their 2021/22 season following a successful loan spell from Hellas Verona.

Udinese’s Destiny Udogie (R) set to join Tottenham Hotspur 

Since permanently joining Udinese, the young defender established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back, scoring five goals and assisting with 3 in 35 Seria A appearances.

However, with Conte already signing Perisic this summer, it is unlikely that the teenager will regularly start ahead of the Croatia international and instead is set to go straight out on loan back to Udinese until June 2023.

With Spurs signing players who will immediately impact their starting eleven as well as building for the future, Conte’s London side looks like a team the other top-six clubs need to look out for.

